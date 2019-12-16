Look at Those Lights: Two choices for Monday, 12/16

WITN's "Look at those Lights" contest is underway!

The first choice is located on Cedar Ridge Dr. in Winterville. This home features dozens of inflatable Christmas characters, and the entire front and side yards are decorated in lights. You'll find a dancing duo of Santas on the front porch, and a candy cane lined sidewalk.

The second choice is on Royal Drive in Winterville in the Windsor sub-division. This home features lights set to the sounds of classic Christmas favorites. The driveway features a manger shaped archway while the lights on the front lawn and house move with the holiday music and topped off with fun inflatables.

Today's winner is choice number two, making it eligible to more on.

