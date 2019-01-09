Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN General Contest Rules

WITN General Contest Rules 2023
WITN General Contest Rules 2023(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Employees of WITN, Gray Television, its affiliates, sponsors, ad agencies, operational services providers, for web or text messaging, promotional services, and each of their immediate family or household members are ineligible.

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your odds of winning. One winner per household per contest.

Void in New York, Florida and where prohibited by law.

A contest may be conducted over-the-air, via the internet, text message, telephone, social media or in person at remote locations.

Can’t complete a call, send a text, send/receive an email, experiencing slow or delayed internet? WITN is not responsible. Trouble filling out a form and submitting it? WITN is not responsible.

We reserve the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value if the prize or any part of the prize becomes unavailable.

Unless indicated otherwise: Winner or qualified representative must provide verification and claim prize within seven days of winning. All WITN contest participants and winners must reside in WITN's 15 county viewing area, consisting of Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Onslow, Pamlico, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington counties

No deviating from published rules.

All decisions of WITN are final. Go to WITNcontests.com for complete rules.

WITN-TV

275 E. Arlington Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

These general rules may be superceded by contest-specific rules posted on the individual contest pages.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Lakeisha McClary
Greenville woman charged with Pitt County attempted murder
The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

WITN Look At Those Lights 2023
Look At Those Lights
WITN’s 2023 Halloween Costume Contest
WITN’s 2023 Halloween Costume Contest
WITN Gameday College Football Contest 2023
Gameday College Football Contest 2023
WITN Pro Football Challenge 2023
Pro Football Challenge 2023
WITN Photos At Sunrise 2023
Photos at Sunrise Contest 2023