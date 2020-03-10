WHO AM I? Woman wanted in vehicle B&Es, credit card thefts

Police need your help in tracking down a woman who broke into cars at a park and then used stolen credit cards at several stores.

Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance pictures of the woman.

They say the cars were broken into at Chockoyotte Park on Saturday. It was then discovered that credit cards from the cars were used at the Dollar General in Enfield and the Walmart Super Center in Rocky Mount between 2:15 and 4:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information on this woman should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.