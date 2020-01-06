WHO AM I? Person of interest wanted in theater theft

Police in one Eastern Carolina city are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a theft at a local movie theater just before Christmas.

Jacksonville police today released a surveillance photo of the man. The felony larceny happened at the AMC Classic on Kalli Drive back on December 23rd.

The man is in his mid-to-late twenties, and about 5'8 tall. He was wearing a dark hat, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans at the time.

He was seen leaving the theater in a blue Jeep Patriot.

If you know who the man is, you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

