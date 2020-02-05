WHO AM I? Deputies hope forensic reconstruction will ID woman in 1991 death

Deputies are hoping someone will recognize the forensic facial reconstruction of a woman found dead nearly thirty years ago.

Onslow County deputies this afternoon showed the media a bust and photos of what they think the woman looked like.

The victim has never been identified.

The woman's skeletal remains were found by hunters on December 2, 1991, off a dirt road in the Stewart Point Road area of Hubert.

The body was found laying on the ground in the woods and investigators believe she had been there for between one and three years. They believe she was between 20 and 30 years old while deputies do not know the color of the woman's hair or eyes.

Deputies say while they're investigating the death as a homicide, there is no clear indication that someone killed the woman. The remains were too decayed to see if there were any stab or bullet wounds, according to investigators.

The reconstruction efforts were performed by NCIS in New Orleans and Tulane University. They were completed last fall and deputies say this is the only death investigation in Onslow County where they do not know the name of the victim.