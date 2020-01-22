WHERE'S WALDO? He's in jail after being charged with robbing same store twice

An Elizabeth City man has been charged with robbing the same store twice, the latest just last night.

The Dollar General on Oak Stump Road was held up just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night by a light skin black man with dreadlocks, wearing black boots, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, and purple latex gloves. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Through their investigation, Elizabeth City police say they were able to arrest 19-year-old Marcus Waldo, Jr. at his home on Jessica Street.

At the home, police say they found money taken from Dollar General, the handgun, the bag used for the loot, and the clothing worn during the robbery.

Police also charged Waldo with the October 29th holdup of the same Dollar General. That robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, purple latex gloves, and carrying a silver handgun.

Waldo was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and two counts of possession of stolen goods/property.

He was jailed with a $44,000 secured bond.

