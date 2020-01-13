WHAT'S MY NAME: Woman holds up Havelock gas station

A woman is wanted for a robbery last week of an Eastern Carolina convenience store.

Havelock police today released surveillance photos from Thursday's hold-up at the Shell East Gas Station on East Main Street.

Officers say a black woman, 5'5 to 5'7 tall, came into the store around 10:50 p.m. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had her face covered.

The woman pointed a black pistol at the clerk and demanded money, according to police.

She left with cash from the store and police say the robber was last seen heading towards the rear of the building.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or contact the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

