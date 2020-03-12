W.H. Robinson School showcases science achievements

Among the multitude of events canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are some educational activities at local schools.

W.H. Robinson Elementary School in Winterville received a notice from NC Science Olympiad Wednesday that a regional tournament set for this Saturday was canceled out of safety concerns for students, spectators and volunteers.

The students have been preparing for the competition for nearly five months by fine-tuning hands-on experiments and studying their knowledge of a wide range of STEM topics.

To make up for the canceled tournament, the team held a party Thursday afternoon to showcase the variety of events they'd prepared.

Coach Heather Landreth said the students were understandably disappointed, but took the news in stride. "Hey, we know we're not competing but can we please come in and finish our project?' So that just shows how much value they put into their learning and the pride they have in the work they've done. We're not competing but we want to finish our projects anyway."

Landreth says they are able to use the funds they raised for this season's tournament toward next year's competition, which is one less thing to worry about as the team moves forward.

