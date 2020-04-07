FLUSH WITH CARE: Jacksonville utility leaders say wet wipes shouldn't be flushed

If you are cleaning your home more frequently, pay attention to what you are doing with wet wipes and paper towels.

Just because it seems like it can be flushed down a toilet, does not mean it should be.

That can cause major plumbing issues both in lines and pipes, but it can also cause severe backups. Often times for major scenarios, Jacksonville utility leaders say it can take multiple people and various equipment to fix the issue.

Follow guidelines -- only flush human waste and toilet paper. This will help avoid multiple people coming together, therefore continuing to practice social distancing.

