WARNING: Blue light bandit operating in Plymouth area

Police in one Eastern Carolina town are warning people to watch out for a blue light bandit.

Plymouth police say they've received a report of a person impersonating a police officer in the town. Investigator Frank Mitchel said it happened on Monroe Street near US 64.

Police say if you are stopped by an unmarked vehicle with flashing blue lights here are some safety reminders:

* If you are in a dark area and do not feel safe, turn on your hazard lights, and call 911 on your cell phone and confirm that there is an actual officer attempting to stop you.

* If you don't have a cell phone, slow down, turn on your hazard lights and stop at the first well-lit area.

* It is completely permissible to record the traffic stop, as long as it does not stop you from complying with the officers instructions. All Plymouth Police Department officers wear bodycams that record their actions.

* If there is a question in your mind that the person that has stopped you is not a law enforcement officer, ask for another officer to respond.

Plymouth police say all of their officers are required to show their badges and identify themselves. No legitimate officer would have a problem providing reasonable ID when requested, according to police.

Police say to call 911 and report anything that looks suspicious.

