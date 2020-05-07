WALMART FIGHT: Roanoke Rapids police trying to ID women involved

Police are trying to identify two people they say got into a fight at a Walmart.

Roanoke Rapids police say the women pictured above got into a fight with two other women at the Walmart on Premier Boulevard Wednesday just after 7 p.m. They say the other women have been identified.

Police say one woman was reportedly walking slow in front of a car. They say another woman yelled at her, which was when the fight began.

Anyone with information should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Investigator Sergeant Gorton Williams at (252)533-2823, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.