WALLACE: Dispute over Walmart parking space leads to gunfire

Police say an argument over a parking space at Walmart led to a gun being fired in one Eastern Carolina town.

Wallace police say as the two people were arguing over who could park in the space, one of them pulled out a handgun. During a struggle, police say a gunshot went off, but fortunately, no one was hit.

Police say the weapon was recovered and they have interviewed everyone involved. There's no immediate word yet if anyone will be charged.

Officers say if someone takes "your" parking spot, just go find another one.

