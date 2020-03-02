Voting preparations in Carteret County ahead of Super Tuesday

As candidates make one last push for voter support, elections officials across the East are busy gearing up for the big turnout that's expected for Super Tuesday.

"It is an exciting process and I think it is going to be busy tomorrow," says Caitlin Sabadish, the Carteret County Board of Elections Director.

With 14 states across the country holding elections for the Democratic Presidential Primary, many eyes will be focused on the national picture.

But that doesn't change the approach for Sabadish, whose experiencing Super Tuesday as an official in Carteret County for the first time.

"We execute the election the same as we would any other time, just because it's President doesn't mean it's any more important than municipal," Sabadish explains.

Though the challengers to President Trump may still dominate the headlines, officials are urging voters to not overlook key local and statewide races.

"This one, more so than others, is publicized more and more but we still take the same steps that we would to secure the election process because it is important for so many people," added Sabadish.

Roughly 12% of the 52-thousand-plus voters in Carteret County have already cast their ballot.

The percentage is nearly identical to the early voter turnout in Craven County.

"We're hoping for over a 45% turnout for the primary, that's usually about where it runs for Presidential years," says Craven County Director Meloni Wray.

Wray encourages everyone to use Tuesday as a way to make their voice heard.

"We want everyone to vote. That's the purpose of being on the voter roll is to be able to vote and express your right to vote," said Wray.

A reminder that the polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and will not close until 7:30 p.m.