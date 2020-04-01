Voting begins to crown Sup Dogs as #BarstoolBestBar

It's time again to crown an ECU favorite as the best college bar in the nation.

Last year, Barstool Sports held its first annual "Barstool Best Bar" competition through a voting system on Twitter.

The competition was held in a NCAA-style draft, with teams knocked out round by round. Greenville's Sup Dogs was crowned the victor at the end, garnering the most votes from its fans.

It was announced Tuesday night that Sup Dogs is one step closer to that repeat!

Voting for the championship round starts Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

The Greenville favorite is taking on 10th-seeded The Wagon Wheel, representing the University of Kansas.

Sup Dogs was the underdog - no pun intended - last year when they beat a bar from Penn State for the championship. Now our top-seeded hometown hero will try and stay the champs for the second year in a row.

To vote now, simply send a tweet using the hashtags #barstoolbestbar and #barstoolsupdogs.