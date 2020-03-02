Voters question early votes for Democrats who dropped out of race

With Democratic candidates quickly dropping out of the race for the party's nomination for president, some voters now have questions about what will happen to their early votes.

Pete Buttigieg was among three to recently announce that they are ending their campaigns, along with Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

For many who voted early, it's a tough time. "There were tears, I won't lie. It was emotional," said one woman who had already cast her vote for Buttigieg.

"I did early voting, I cast my vote for Pete. I'm not regretting that," said another.

As for those early votes, the Director of Elections in Pitt County said all votes will still be counted and released.

However, one ECU political professor, Peter Francia, said their votes for those candidates would not have made much of a difference in the long run.

"Our polling data showed that they were getting such a small percentage to begin with that whatever early votes they have, it's gonna be so tiny that it's not gonna matter much," said Francia.

Professor Francia is also the director of ECU's Center for Survey Research. His most recent poll suggests Joe Biden will take the lead after Super Tuesday in North Carolina, closely followed by Bernie Sanders.