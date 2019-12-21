Vote for "Look at Those Lights" Semi-Finalists

We have our 5 semi-finalists for our WITN “Look at Those Lights” contest.

You have until Monday, December 23 to vote for your favorite. The two displays with the most votes will move on to our final round. Attached are all 5 display videos, watch them again before you vote!

12/16 WINTERVILLE, PITT COUNTY

This home on Royal Dr. features lights set to the sounds of classic Christmas favorites. The driveway features a manger shaped archway while the lights on the front lawn and house move with the holiday music and topped off with fun inflatables.

12/17 JACKSONVILLE, ONSLOW COUNTY

This display on Gattis Road in Jacksonville is synced to holiday music, including light-up Christmas trees and peppermint candies the line the walkway up to the home. Rudolph is showing off his red nose and a big blow up teddy bear opens and closes his arms.

12/18 PITT COUNTY

The Hood family says it takes them about two weeks to put up all of their lights and decorations at their home on Flagstaff Ct. near Eastern Pines. On the radio, you can tune in to 87.9 to hear the music that goes along with the light display. They also have a nativity seen along with fun characters like snowmen, reindeer and of course Santa.

12/19 MAYSVILLE, JONES COUNTY

All of the lights on the house on Azalea Plantation Boulevard in Maysville are programmed to flash in sync to music for a 15 minute show. Those who visit can tune their radios to 99.1 and hear the show while they see it. Ben Horak says he does the display every year and sometimes start on it as early as Halloween.

12/20 HAVELOCK, CRAVEN COUNTY

The home on Dane Court is decked out in holiday cheer with carolers singing in the front yard and there are tons of characters to see including frosty the snowman, polar bear and reindeer. Homeowner Kenneth Round says he goes full 'Clark Griswold' every year and even dresses up as Santa.

The grand prize winner will take home $300 and the runner-up will win $150. The final winners will be announced on Christmas Eve during WITN News at 6!