Volunteers help at Food Bank of Central & Eastern Carolina on MLK Day

Hundreds of people came out during MLK Jr. Day to give back to their community by helping at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.

Volunteers helped bag and sort a huge donation of sweet potatoes weighing around 35,000 pounds.

George Young with the food bank says these donations will go out immediately to families who are facing food insecurity.

Young also says Monday is largest volunteer day of the year. "The food bank could not do its work without volunteers. We count on thousands of people year round. Everyday we have volunteers here working, sorting, bagging and inventorying food which goes out immediately for the Greenville branch."

The American Red Cross was at the food bank taking blood donations.

