Visitor restrictions at area hospitals due to flu

If you're starting to feel a scratchy throat or a runny nose, you may soon need to stay away from a couple hospitals that will soon be restricting visitors due to an increase in flu levels in our state.

And with peak flu season still ahead, hospitals in the east are beginning to take precautions.

"In the last 2-3 weeks we have seen a much larger increase in the number of cases visiting our ED (Emergency Department)," says Valerie Payne, Carteret Health Care's Director of Infection Prevention & Control.

Less than one week after the Centers for Disease Control included North Carolina among 25 states with high levels of the flu, two eastern Carolina hospitals are now implementing visitor restrictions.

"We have some of the sickest patients coming to see us so we want to protect the vulnerable population," explained Payne.

On Monday, Carteret Health Care announced visitor restrictions beginning Wednesday, January 8th.

"We restrict visitors when we see increases of flu locally, and we also monitor state and national trends," Payne added.

CarolinaEast in New Bern says they will also begin restricting visitors effective Tuesday, the 7th.

Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted at either hospital.

"Children can have influenza and not show any signs and symptoms up to a day before they are symptomatic, so we want to make sure that both the patients and children are protected," Payne warned.

Many healthcare employees are required to receive the yearly flu vaccine, but one Carteret County nurse says she also takes some simple measures to protect both her and her patients.

"One of the biggest things would be just cleaning my hands either with soap and water, or hand sanitizer. And I would do that after each patient care," explained Kara Stuart, a registered nurse at Carteret Health Care.

While getting the flu shot is the best prevention, education is key to minimizing the spread.

"I make sure to educate the patients as well on proper hand hygiene-- how to effective clean your hands-- as well as cough etiquette or respiratory etiquette," says Stuart.

UNC-Lenoir says while they aren't formally restricting visitors, they've had signs around their facility for a couple months encouraging those same parties to refrain from visiting. While both Onslow Memorial and Vidant say it's something they are continuing to monitor and will make decisions in the coming days.

The CDC says as of last week more than 4.5 million people nationwide have been diagnosed with the flu-- 7 of those cases leading to death here in North Carolina alone this year.