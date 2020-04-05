Virus outbreak reported at central North Carolina nursing home

Three residents of a central North Carolina nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Johnston County Health Department said on Saturday that the cases involved residents at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton.

A handful of nursing homes have reported outbreaks.

State health officials report North Carolina with over 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

More than 270 people are hospitalized.

A statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 30.

Gov. Roy Cooper suggested on Friday that more restrictions could occur if it's determined people aren't practicing social distancing as much as is needed to blunt the virus spread.