Virtual event planned in Craven County to celebrate Month of the Military Child

April is Month of the Military Child, and this week, The Craven County School District is holding a virtual spirit week to celebrate their military students.

The month is dedicated to the service that military families and children, in particular, make when their parents are in the military.

Craven County Schools has programs throughout the year to support students in military families, and this week the district is showing that support with a virtual spirit week.

The weeklong celebration encourages everyone to wear or show-off something purple on Thursday. The color Purple represents all branches of the military combined.

Lindsey Slocum is part of a military family and is fully supporting the idea of a virtual spirit week. "I honestly think any resource to help these students and these children is amazing, and I think the more we're challenged to think outside of the box and come up with these amazing programs," said Slocum.

For military liaisons working in the school system, this week is a chance to remind the community to support each other.

Military Liaison Valerie Nasser said, As Americans, we usually celebrate our troops and their service, but it's interesting to know that our military kids serve too. They have parents that are frequently deployed, they move 6 to 9 times during their kindergarten through 12th-grade school careers."

The school system has tele-health programs and other resources for their military students on the Craven County School website at https://www.cravenk12.org/.