Virtual Black Bear Festival kicks off in Plymouth Saturday

The iconic North Carolina Black Bear Festival takes place in Plymouth every year the first weekend in June, but with COVID-19, there have been some major changes to the rundown.

For the first time ever, the festival will be going virtual. Festival Director Tom Harrison says they will be posting videos every 30 minutes on social media from 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Saturday.

"It's something we've never done before. We're thinking outside the box. It's really great because the festival is now a mouse click away from anywhere in the world," Harrison explained.

In fact, Harrison says this may be something they incorporate into the festival's future. He says people from all over the world will now be able to take part in some of the contests, like the Baby Bear Dress Up Contest of the Youth Fishing Contest.

"For the Baby Bear and Youth Fishing contests, you submit a video of your child dressed like a bear and the parent mentions bear festival or youth 10 and under catch a fish and mentions the bear festival. That can be anywhere in the world and they can submit it," said Harrison.

Those contests will be some of the many posted on social media throughout the day. Harrison says 50% of the judging is based on entertainment value so it really allows people to get creative.

The festival runs in correlation with National Black Bear Day, which was designated on the national day calendar for this festival.

It takes place in Plymouth each year because the Albemarle peninsula has the highest black bear densities on the planet and coastal North Carolina is the home to the largest black bears in the world.

WITN's Liz Bateson will host the virtual festival on the NC Black Bear Festival's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. You can also watch the festival at NCBearFest.com.​​