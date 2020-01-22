ECU expert warns of dangers of Wuhan Coronavirus

A virology specialist at East Carolina University says the medical industry needs to take action in response to the confirmed case of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the U.S.

The Coronavirus has sickened hundreds of residents in China, and there have been at least 17 confirmed deaths.

ECU Associate Professor Dr. Rachel Roper specializes in virology and has studied immunology and microbiology. She explains the seriousness of the virus.

“This is a Coronavirus that probably jumped from an animal into humans in the province there. and it’s now spreading human to human,” Roper said.

Roper says this is the third Coronavirus that has jumped from animals to humans in the last 17 years. It is being compared to SARS. The symptoms include pneumonia, and it can effect the gastrointestinal tract. And without a vaccine, there could be a public health crisis. However, she doesn't feel it will be as serious as Ebola.

“We don’t have any vaccine, and we don’t have any treatment for this. So, we need to have a way to rapidly develop vaccines for this virus,” said Roper.

Roper says if you stand close enough to someone who's coughing, it's possible to get it through the air.

"Unfortunately, it will probably accumulate mutations over time that make it more likely to jump from human to human," said Roper.

Chinese media stated that the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the new virus spreads more widely. Bari Tilley flew out from the Pitt-Greenville Airport. She agrees that airports should do testing.

Tilley said, “Depending on the severity, where the needs are; the needs need to be met.”

However, she’s still not afraid to take future flights.

“The one confirmed case doesn’t really concern me too much, being that it seems like an isolated incident,” she adds, “You can’t live your life in fear.”

Roper said, “My research specialist technician was going to fly to China, and he canceled his trip.”

Roper says the medical field should try to come up with a solution quickly.

“We really need to have research funding on Coronavirus in general. And we need to have a rapid response team ready to go,” said Roper.