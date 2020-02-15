Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home has been arrested in North Carolina.

News outlets reported that Levi H. Norwood's father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help.

A sheriff's office spokesman says the search for Norwood ended Saturday when he was apprehended in North Carolina, after a store's employees reported a shoplifter to police.

