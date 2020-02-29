Vigil to be held for victims of Milwaukee’s mass shooting

The Molson Coors facility is seen in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 7:34 PM, Feb 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A public vigil will be held to remember the victims of the mass shooting a Milwaukee brewery.

The vigil is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall.

Leaders from advocacy, community, faith and labor organizations will join government officials in speaking at the event.

Milwaukee police have said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co., shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers.

