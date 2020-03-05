Vigil held for victims of gun violence in Pitt County

Loved ones were remembered Thursday night at a candlelight vigil in Pitt County to honor those who lost their lives to gun violence.

The Citizens United Against Violence held its monthly vigil at the Pitt County Courthouse to remember victims of violence and celebrate their lives.

Tre'von Tyson, Dwayne Wiggins and Maleek Bowman were the three men remembered at the vigil.

All three lost their lives to gun violence this year.

Tina Tyson is Tre'von Tyson's mother. She says, "He was my only son. He was shot due to gun violence and he was only 21-years-old."

Tyson says he son will always be remembered as someone who always put a smile on your face. "He liked to hang out with his friends. He was a person that made you laugh all the time. Everybody loved him. He didn't meet a stranger. He knew everybody and everybody knew him."

The monthly candlelight vigil helps bring families together to celebrate lives lost, but also bring awareness that gun violence needs to stop.

The next candlelight vigil will be held April 2nd at the courthouse.