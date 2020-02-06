Vigil held for 72-year-old woman beaten with bat in Kinston

Family and friends came together Thursday night to pray during a vigil and offer a reward to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the brutal attack of 72 year old Nell Pittman.

After weeks of investigating, police still have not arrested anyone for the crime.

Almost a month and a half ago, Pittman was attacked outside Jessie Bells Soul Food in Kinston, when someone tried to take her car and attacked her.

Family says that Pittman was hit in the head three times with a bat but still managed to fight back. Her son-in-law said, "When we got there, we saw Mrs nell we saw mom we saw someone each and every one of us loved and each and every one of us care about was bleeding profusely from her head and was being loaded on a stretcher into the back of an ambulance."

Since the attack, Pittman has been in a coma, but her family is staying hopeful.

"She may be in a coma today but we have faith and we believe she is going to come back to us," said her daughter, Hernika Cannon.

Family and friends are praying for her recovery and members of the Kinston community are sending out hope for a woman, known and admired in the community. Her son said, "It feels great, it shows what a strong community Kinston really is."

During the Thursday night vigil, family and residents wore t-shirts dedicated to Mrs. Pittman with her photo and that read Nell Pittman strong.

The suspect in the attack is still on the run and family and friends of Nell Pittman need your helping finding the man who attacked her.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case. ​

Anyone with information should contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160.

Those who want to participate in the t-shirt fundraiser, can call Q. Bizzle Creations at 919-292-8020.

