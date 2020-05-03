Vidant to begin increasing essential care services through phased approach

Vidant Health says they will begin increasing access to essential care and services for patients through a phased approach.

Essential care services include any procedure or surgery that, if not done within four weeks, would cause harm to the patient.

Those services include select general and orthopedic surgeries, cardiac, vascular, and gastroenterology procedures.

VIdant says they will prioritize patients based on guidelines established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Surgeon General, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Patients will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening at a Vidant testing site at least 48 hours prior to their procedure.

If the test comes back positive, the patients procedure will cancelled.

Vidant will continue to operate separate triage and treatment zones for COVID-19 patients.

Part of the phased approach will also include ensuring all Vidant facilities and staff have the necessary Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies to safely deliver the care.

