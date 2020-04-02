Vidant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Vidant Health's CEO says a team member at one of their facilities has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Waldrum said they've noticed a few team members develop symptoms, but only one so far has tested positive.

The employee who tested positive was quarantined early, according to Waldrum, He said the employee did not work at Vidant Medical Center but would not specify which Vidant facility.

Waldrum said they are closely monitoring all team members who are working with COVID-19 patients.

"We screen everyone that comes into any of our environments, we have had people present, including team members, with temperatures, with fevers when we take their temperature and we do not let them enter the building," said Waldrum.

Waldrum and other Health leaders are stressing that everyone should double down on social distancing behavior to protect those most susceptible to the virus.