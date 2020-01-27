Vidant doctors recommend precautions with coronavirus and travel

With scares of the coronavirus across the country, local officials are remaining vigilant about the virus.

Doctor Keith Ramsey, Medical Director of Infection Control at Vidant Health, tells us people traveling from countries affected by the virus should take precautions while traveling back from those areas.

Ramsey says a person with the virus may not show symptoms for several days but could be transmitting it to other people without knowing.

Ramsey also says people may be traveling back from business trips and some universities have outreach programs in that area and he urges people to wear a mask during travel and when they get home stay there for a couple of days to make sure you are not sick.

Dr. Ramsey says, "In someways it is fortunate that it is occurring during flu season because we are already on high alert for flu. We are asking folks to put on a mask if they show up with a cough. This flu season there has been some talk about it being pretty severe, two years ago it was a lot worse."

Ramsey said if someone shows up at a medical center with flu like symptoms they ask about their travel to those areas impacted by coronavirus. We are also told if someone is sick with flu like symptoms and has traveled to the Wuhan area they will immediately put them in a room by themselves to help prevent the spread of the virus.

