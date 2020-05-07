Vidant begins admitting essential patients amid COVID-19 restrictions

North Carolina health leaders have said the state is seeing a flattened curve of the coronavirus, which has allowed Vidant Medical Center to open to more patients.

The hospital bumped back many procedures to prioritize COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. But now, with more testing available, Vidant said it’s able to allow other essential patients to be treated.

The hospital system is limiting treatment to essential patients only, those who need treatment like urgent surgeries within the next month.

“If it falls within four weeks, we consider that essential and that is the work that we are increasing,” said Brian Floyd, the president of Vidant Medical Center.

Floyd said for those essential patients, their physicians will contact them to schedule appointments. However, he emphasized that this doesn’t mean that COVID-19 patients have decreased in the hospital. "Vidant Health has its highest number of patients we've had this entire time, right now,” said Floyd.

As usual procedure, hospital staff continues to treat emergency patients as well, like Keith Rollins, who had to be treated recently after a fall at work. He said he was also screened for COVID-19.

"They just put the Q-tips in the nostrils and did that, and the results came back in a couple of hours,” Rollins remembered.

Floyd said Vidant has been screening every person coming into the hospital for the virus, and they will continue to do so with the newly allowed patients. However, the hospital president has one concern as the state prepares to begin re-opening this weekend.

"What we are concerned about is if the public forgot all the ways in which we have been reducing the likely spread of this virus that got us to this place that we we're in and we go back to not socially distancing or not wearing masks or not sanitizing environments very well,” he explained. “Yes, that could cause a second wave."

Floyd said they need to closely watch and see if the number of cases increase or decrease in the future to decide when to allow more patients.