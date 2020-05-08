Vidant Medical Center updates visitor restrictions

Vidant Medical Center has updated its visitor restrictions for outpatient services.

Effective immediately, Vidant is welcoming one healthy visitor to see patients having outpatient services that require sedation or anesthesia.

Visitors must first be screened and wearing a mask. This update is part of their phased approach to increasing essential care and services.

Vidant has implemented additional cleaning and social distancing practices to ensure a safe environment for patients, visitors, and employees.

This comes a few days after Vidant announced the medical center is allowing more patients who need treatment like urgent surgeries within the next month.