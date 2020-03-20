Vidant Health prohibiting visitors at all hospitals

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Vidant Health says it is banning visitors at all of its hospitals after 5:00 p.m. today.
This is the health system's latest response to the coronavirus.
Vidant says there are some exceptions.
On a case-by-case basis, the hospitals may allow one healthy adult visitor after they undergo on-site screening to the following areas:
· Maynard Children's Hospital
· Pediatrics Unit/NICU
· Maternity and Postpartum Unit (one healthy partner allowed)
· Clinics located inside a hospital
· Discharge pick up
· Emergency departments
Vidant says they will be checking the temperature of all allowed visitors as well as additional screening.