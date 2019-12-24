Vidant Health looking to open Williamston OBGYN clinic after Martin General Hospital obstetrics closing

A hospital system is hoping to fill a void created by the closing of another hospital's obstetrics unit earlier this year.

Vidant Health says that it is actively working to open an obstetrics and gynecology outreach clinic in Williamston.

"Vidant's goal is to keep care as close to home as possible. We are actively working to open an outreach clinic in Williamston. The clinic will provide obstetrics and gynecology services for patients in Martin County and will be an extension of our labor and delivery services at Vidant Beaufort Hospital," said the company in a statement provided to WITN.

It was back in September that Martin General Hospital announced it would be closing it's obstetrics unit.

Hospital leaders said obstetrics care is costly and to maintain services Martin General needs 300 baby deliveries a year. Officials say the hospital currently averages 160 deliveries.

