Vidant Health issues visitor restrictions due to rising flu cases

Vidant Health is implementing visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals beginning Thursday.

The health care company says this is because of the high number of people with the flu in the community.

All Vidant hospitals will temporarily welcome only visitors over 12 years old who do not have any symptoms of the flu, cold, diarrhea, vomiting, or headaches.

Healthy children under the age of 12 may visit their healthy newborn sibling. In order to prevent the spread of viruses, health experts suggest washing your hands frequently, keeping children home from school when they're sick, not sharing cups or utensils, and covering your mouth if you cough.

Vidant urges that the limitations are temporary and will be lifted when the illnesses in the community decrease.

