Vidant Health hospitals expand visitation restrictions in response to COVID-19

Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina, as well as the high number of people with respiratory viruses in the community, Vidant Health is temporarily expanding its visitation restrictions for patient and visitor safety.

Effective immediately, for all Vidant hospitals, only immediate family members over the age of 16 and not exhibiting any symptoms of illness may visit a Vidant hospital.

These restrictions apply to all areas of the hospital, not just patient areas.

Family and visitors of any age should not come to the hospital if they have symptoms of a cold or flu, fever, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches.

These limitations are temporary and will be lifted as soon as safely possible.

Vidant has also suspended all group education classes and events.

