Vidant Health, Brody School of Medicine call for shelter in place order

Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University are calling on local and state officials to enact a shelter in place order throughout the state.

In a joint press on Sunday, the two sides say that "we need to act quickly and definitively."

Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum, and the Dean of the Brody School of Medicine Mark Stacy add that, "there is a short window of opportunity, with the virus moving faster than we normally make decisions. We know the story and the outcome if we do nothing more."

A shelter in place order would mean staying close to home as much as possible and only going out if absolutely necessary, such as buying groceries or picking up medications.

The two sides say it is the right thing to do to save lives and is the right thing for the state's long-term economic interests.

They are encouraging community members across the state to encourage political bodies to be decisive, take action now, and then support them.

