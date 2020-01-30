Karen Pence, wife of Vice President, visits Camp Lejeune

Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, visited with military spouses Thursday at Camp Lejeune talking about their employment challenges, and how she plans to help.

Pence said she stands with military spouses, and wants to help combat their employment struggles. "We know that you all are well educated, tenacious, flexible, hard working, and tremendous assets to your country and your communities."

Officials say the average military family will get permanent change of station, or PCS orders, every 2 to 3 years. Destiny McClure used to be a certified nursing assistant in California but gave that up after moving to North Carolina.

McClure says, "With the time that it takes to get those certifications, I mean that's already time lost, and by the time you do get into the application process and get a job, you're blinking and the next thing you know, you're getting PCS-ed again."

Maegan Marquez says she didn't bother going for a degree in something she knew would require state-by-state certifications. Marquez says, "I had toyed around with teaching, because I liked coaching, and I used to be at a school and do that, but being in different states all the time, you have to go re-test, and go do this and that, and it was like, well this really doesn't make sense."

Pence wants to work on state laws that would make licenses more universal, and accepted across state lines. She says, she's also working to encourage employers to hire military spouses through incentive programs.

Pence says, "Spouses have shared their stories about the difficulties of being hired, and the inconsistent professional licensing requirements. we hear you loud and clear."

