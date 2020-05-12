Veterinarians feel impact of COVID-19

Veterinarians have had to get creative in the way they treat animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Animal Care of Greenville closed their doors once stay-at-home orders went into effect and have been treating animals through telehealth and curbside services.

“We’ve gone from seeing our clients in the clinic every single day and being able to one-on-one interact with them to more of a curbside protocol. That’s been very different and it’s been harder on us because we miss that interaction, but it’s for the safety of everybody,” explained Receptionist Amanda Edwards.

Right now, only staff is allowed in the clinic. If a pet needs to be seen, Edwards says they will meet the pet and its owner at the curb and then take the pet inside to be seen.

Dr. Lou Olson, a veterinarian at the clinic, says telehealth has also come to the forefront as a valuable resource for them.

“This pandemic definitely forced our hand in telehealth. We always talked about using telehealth and how important it can be in providing good, quality medicine to more patients than we can physically here in a day,” said Dr. Lou Olson.

Olson says through telehealth, pet owners are still able to talk to a veterinarian virtually to determine a treatment a pet may need.

While adjusting treatments, Olson says they have also had to keep a close eye on how COVID-19 could impact pets.

“We are very interested to see what this means for pets and pet owners. Right now, it’s a very low risk,” said Olson.

Olson says they follow the CDC updates and guidelines regarding pets and COVID-19 regularly to stay up to date on any new developments. If you have questions, you can contact the clinic at (252) 752-1890.