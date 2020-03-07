Veterans and VA employees to be screened for coronavirus

To stop the exposure or spread of coronavirus, Durham, VA Health Care System will screen all veterans, employees, visitors, volunteers, and contractors before they can enter any of their facilities, according to a DVAHCS media release.

This applies to the service centers in Greenville and Morehead City.

Any veterans with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever with cough or shortness of breath, are asked to stay home and be seen by a doctor before returning to a VA facility. And if veterans have traveled to a foreign country in the past 14 days or have had direct contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus, they will need to call 1-800-771-6106 prior to coming into the clinic.

North Carolina has a helpline available 24/7 staffed with nurses and pharmacists to answer any questions about the coronavirus at 866-462-3821.