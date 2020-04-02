Vehicles still need to be inspected and registered

An essential piece of business that some are overlooking during the coronavirus outbreak is the requirement to have your vehicle inspected and your registration renewed.

Mark Smith owns a service station in Greenville and says routine maintenance and repairs have slowed down tremendously, but vehicle inspections are still required. He says his shop and many others are still open and performing them. He suggests calling your service station before going to make sure a technician is available and leaving your registration card easily accessible. He says you should clean your car before going to the shop, and that technicians are being cautious of the coronavirus while working on vehicles.

Smith says, "We are protecting ourselves by putting our gloves on and our masks. And we also sanitize before customers come in and after they leave we make sure we sanitize after each customer."

And the DMV has encouraged vehicle owners to renew their tags online or by mail.

You can still visit some license plate agencies in person though some locations have shut down and many have changed their hours. You can check the status of your local agency online.

