Study links vaping to long-term respiratory disease

In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers have found a link between vaping and the increased long-term risk of developing respiratory disease.

A study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine monitored e-cigarette users and respiratory disease over a three-year period.

In that limited amount of time, researchers found that the odds of developing lung disease increased for e-cigarette users almost as much as it did for cigarette smokers. If an individual used both, their risk went up even more.

The study relied on self-reporting from more than 32,000 adults in the United States. They were asked if they used any type of vaping or tobacco product and if they have ever been told by a doctor they had lung or respiratory conditions.

Medical professionals stress that there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the health risks of vaping and the true long-term effects on the body.

