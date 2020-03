The Craven County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing person.

18-year-old Kailoni Dixon was last seen at her residence on Weyerhaeuser Road.

She is 4'11 with blonde hair, blue eyes, and has braces. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with pink and black pajama pants.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, call the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498.