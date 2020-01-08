Vanceboro man gets prison sentence for trafficking heroin

An Eastern Carolina man is headed to prison after a jury today found him guilty of trafficking heroin and for being a habitual felon.

Milton "Red" Lancaster got a 16-year sentence from Judge Josh Wiley after his trial in New Bern.

The District Attorney's Office says there was a fight and a stabbing at Lancaster's home on Mile Road outside of Vanceboro. Deputies got a search warrant to look for the weapon and they found two bags which later turned out to be heroin laced with fentanyl and cocaine hidden under a chair cushion that was right inside the door.

A witness inside the home said Lancaster came inside and announced that deputies were there, and threw something under the chair cushion.

Lancaster was found guilty of trafficking in heroin by possession, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of cocaine, and being a habitual felon.

