Valentine's Day scam could be unromantic

If you or someone you know have used dating apps or online dating, you've probably heard of the warnings.

As we are less than a week away from Valentine's Day, there are things you should be aware of. It starts with a wink, poke, or swipe right. You might find yourself in a new relationship, but it could come with fraud.

Over a short period of time, the person you're involved with may start asking for money. They also might avoid meeting you in person, which is another reason why people say to be careful when you meet someone through an app or online.

Valentine's Day is on Friday, and authorities say there is a certain demographic that might be more susceptible to this. Investigators have said in the past that widowed or elderly people might be more likely to fall for the scam.

