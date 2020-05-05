Vagabond Missions to host Meals and Hope fundraiser virtually

A ministry organization is still living out their mission of giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vagabond Missions is hosting their Meals and Hope event virtually on Wednesday, May 6. It is typically a gala where more than 1,000 hot meals are delivered across the country. The meals will still be delivered, including 170 meals in Greenville, but the donors will meet virtually instead at 7 p.m.

The organization was created by a Christian rapper “Righteous B” 13 years ago. There are now bases in four areas across the country, including in Greenville.

The organization serves inner city high school teens with difficult family backgrounds. Missionaries say the goal is to break the cycle of hopelessness by providing mentorship and giving them a safe environment to go after school.

The Meals and Hope virtual event will feature a musical performance by Matt Maher, guest speaker Fr. Josh Johnson, a witness talk from one of their teens and a closing talk from Vagabond Missions President Andy Lesnefsky.

The meal deliveries will take place at the same time of the virtual event.

A donation is required to participate in the virtual event. For more information, click here.​