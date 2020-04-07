VIDEO: Dancing WWII vet rocks his quarantine jam

Sheltering at home doesn’t mean you can’t bust a move.

Chuck jams on his front porch to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” (Source: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Twitter)

Chuck, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is putting smiles on lots of faces in the middle of a pandemic as he jams on his front porch to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

The former navy pilot grooves in a video posted on Twitter by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

The video’s been viewed more than a million times and prompted hundreds of online atta-boys.

“Chuck is looking good,” said Jennifer. “Keep dancing, Chuck.”

“Thank you for your service, sir! Nice moves!” added Kim Primatic.

And this suggestion from Michael Moss: “Justin Timberlake should pay this gentleman a visit for a dance-off when this is over.”

We’ll be looking forward to that when we can all go out and play again.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.