VIDANT HEALTH: 29 patients system-wide with COVID-19

The largest hospital system in Eastern Carolina says it has more than two dozen patients with the coronavirus.

Vidant Health, which has nine hospitals in the region, says they currently have 29 patients with the virus system-wide.

Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center, says they are seeing an escalating number of people with coronavirus and they continue to project an increased number of cases through the end of May and into June.

Last Thursday, the hospital system said one of its employees had tested positive for the virus. This morning, Floyd would not say if that number had increased or not.