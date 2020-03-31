VIDANT: Peak for COVID-19 not expected for another month

Vidant Health says Eastern Carolina should not see a peak in coronavirus cases for another month.

Vidant Medical Center president Brian Floyd said while the state is looking at an April 20-25 peak, the hospital system says the peak for Eastern Carolina may not be until the end of April or in early May.

Pitt County has 26 confirmed cases of the virus, and no deaths have been reported.

The hospital has 907 beds, and Floyd says if the public takes precautions and practice social distancing and stay at home they won't run out of beds. He said Vidant has contingency plans if that does happen.

Floyd says all team members at Vidant are wearing masks inside their facilities.