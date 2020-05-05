Utility providers seeing increase in unpaid bills

Local utility providers are seeing big increases in unpaid bills while services are prohibited from being disconnected during the pandemic.

A check with several eastern Carolina cities shows anywhere from two to five times more customers with past due bills since Governor Cooper signed an order on March 31st directing utility companies not to disconnect services for 60 days.

Many local providers voluntarily suspended cut off's before the governors order.

Greenville utilities has nearly 6,600 past due customers, which is five times more than normal.

In New Bern, the number has doubled to over 720, which is about 3 percent of customers.

Even in smaller towns like Winterville, they have seen their past due accounts double to nearly 300.

Representatives of the municipalities say they want people to get through the crisis as best they can, but worry people might become overwhelmed by months of past due utility bills when normal service conditions resume.

Robert Sutton, Winterville Electric Utilities Director," We encourage anyone with a delinquent account particularly during this crisis to contact our customer service agent in our finance department to work out a plan and if at all possible, we'll get them on the road to getting their account back in good order."

And the governors order does require utility providers to work with customers on catching up their past due bills. Sutton says it's important for customers to understand that cities and towns have to pay upfront to provide services and customers will ultimately end up having to pay their full bills.