Utility pole breaks in half after Kinston vehicle accident, roads closed

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Kinston, causing traffic detours, according to the Kinston Police Department Facebook page.

E.M.S. responded to an accident on the 2300 block of Carey Road around 4 a.m. After investigating, police say a 2015 Chevy Cruz lost control of the vehicle, overturned, and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half.

Kinston Police say the vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old Kinston man. He sustained injuries and has been transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care for treatment.

Authorities closed Carey Road between Airlee Drive and Stockton Road as electric crews work to repair the damaged pole. Some residents may experience power outages.